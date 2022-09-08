Supreme Court Ginsburg Auction

Supreme Court Associate Justice Bader Ginsburg is seen on stage at the Women's Conference Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2010, in Long Beach, Calif. A collection of nearly 100 items is being sold in an online auction that begins Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, and runs through Sept. 16, including a pair of black gloves owned by Ginsburg. It concludes just before the two-year anniversary of Ginsburg's death at 87. The proceeds will benefit SOS Children’s Villages, an organization that supports vulnerable children around the world. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

 Matt Sayles

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being auctioned to benefit a charity, the first time any of the her signature neckwear will be available for purchase.

The piece is part of a collection of about 100 items being sold in an online auction that begins Wednesday. It concludes Sept. 16, just days before the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon's death at 87.

0
0
0
0
0