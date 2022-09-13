Los Angeles-Rapper Fatally Shot

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., on June 16, 2018. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.” He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

 Owen Sweeney

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location.

The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Monday at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the victim, according to Los Angeles police. A verbal exchange ended when the assailant opened fire, striking the rapper multiple times.

0
0
0
0
0