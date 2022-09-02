Britain Queen

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth II will skip the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event, as she struggles with issues getting around. 

 AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will skip the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event, as she struggles with issues getting around.

The 96-year-old monarch previously decided to formally appoint Britain's new prime minister on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she is vacationing, rather than return to London for the traditional ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

