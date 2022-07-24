ODESZA Portrait Session

Clayton Knight, left, and Harrison Mills of ODESZA pose for a portrait at Angel of the Winds Arena on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 Lindsey Wasson

NEW YORK (AP) — After a four-year hiatus, electronic duo Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills of ODESZA are back with "The Last Goodbye" — a dance-friendly record that nods to the friends and family who made them and continue to support them.

Being pulled off the road during the pandemic, ODESZA used the time to self-reflect. The result is an album that is experimental but returns to the group's sampling roots.

