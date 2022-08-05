Prop Firearm Shooting

This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. A New Mexico prosecutor says her office will decide whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin once the investigation is complete. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement issued Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that her office has received only portions of the investigation from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

 Jae C. Hong

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The investigation into the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin is ongoing, and the New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the case says authorities are awaiting the analysis of key forensic evidence before a decision can be made about whether criminal charges will be filed.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies provided the update in a social media post Wednesday, saying her office has received only portions of the investigation from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

