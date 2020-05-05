TOLEDO — ProMedica has canceled the 2020 ProMedica Summer Concert Series in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year would have marked the fourth season of the ProMedica Summer Concert Series that transforms Promenade Park into a concert venue June through September.
“We’re really disappointed about canceling the ProMedica Summer Concert Series, as we expected it to be our best one yet,” said Tausha Moore, director of public relations at ProMedica. “However, our main priority is the health and well-being of our community, and the latest information indicates that we’ll need to continue social distancing into the summer months to help minimize the impact of COVID-19.”
In 2019, ProMedica hosted 12 concerts representing 13 music genres. Almost 90,000 guests attended from 39 different states. Five hundred and sixty-five community members volunteered, and 32 companies sponsored the series. Fifteen non-profit organizations benefited by receiving a portion of beverage sales.
“We understand how disappointing this announcement may be to the tens of thousands of supporters who look forward to the concert series every year,” Moore said. “But, because the concerts attract such large crowds, we believe canceling the series is the socially responsible decision. We’re hoping to bring the concerts back next summer.”