TOLEDO — The ProMedica Summer Concert Series will kick off on July 9 at Promenade Park with the American rock band, Collective Soul.
There will be weekly concerts through September featuring a variety of musicians, local and national, and musical genres, including alternative, country, pop, rock, R&B, soul, bluegrass and hip hop.
Tickets are on sale at www.promenadeconcerts.com.
Other artists and bands confirmed to perform include:
July 16 Kool and The Gang
July 23 38 Special and Pat Travers
July 30 Warrant and Winger
Aug. 6 Josh Turner and Lauren Alaina
Aug. 13 Vanilla Ice, Young MC, All 4 One, CNC Music Factory
Aug. 26 Third Eye Blind
Aug. 27 Old Crow Medicine Show
Previously announcement as part of the 2021 Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Celebrations:
Sept. 3 Gwen Stefani
Sept. 4 Chris Young
In 2019, ProMedica hosted 12 concerts representing 13 music genres. Almost ninety-thousand guests attended from 39 different states. Fifteen non-profit organizations received a commission/portion of beverage sales. The 2020 concert season was canceled due to the pandemic.
This year, the events will be entirely cashless. The tickets will be digital and only credit/debit cards will be accepted at all food, beverage and retail locations.