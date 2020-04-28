In this January, 2020 photo and made available on Monday April 27, 2020 by Mattel, Britain's Prince Harry poses for a photo during the recording of his introduction to the new animated special 'Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine'. Set when the the Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles was a boy, Thomas has to take Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, to Buckingham Palace to receive an honour. The special will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05 am on 2 May, 2020.