Textile artist Brooke Dennis, who is originally from New Zealand, makes scrubs for NHS (National Health Service) staff to wear during the coronavirus outbreak, at her textiles and craft studio called Make Town, in east London, Thursday, April 23, 2020, as part of the Scrub Hub network of voluntary community groups. The Scrub Hub just wanted to help, but they created a movement with some 70 hubs employing the skills of more than 2,200 volunteers all over the nation responding to the coronavirus pandemic, with a template for PPE, a pattern that so far has made more than 3,800 sets of scrubs for healthcare workers.