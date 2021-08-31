The Illegal Smiles, a John Prine cover band, performs at 200 Eberly Ave. Saturday afternoon during the Bowling Green Porch Fest. Seven local bands entertained on front porches along the street with a variety of styles. The bands included Toraigh’s traditional Irish, Tree No Leaves’ psych funk, the GRÜBS on ukuleles, and the blues.

