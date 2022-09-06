A mural by Toledo-based artist Michael Osborne will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival.
Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both his murals and paintings. His previous works are viewable on his website at www.abstractoverspray.com.
The paint-on-glass mural will incorporate the festival name, music lineup and artist hospitality signage. It will feature the festival’s salamander mascot as well as other Black Swamp creatures and plants. The mural will be on the windows and doors of H&R Block, 200 S. Main St.
The mural will be a temporary or “pop-up” art piece. Final touches to the mural are expected to be completed Friday morning, just in time for the festival’s start that evening. The mural will be on display to attendees all through the festival weekend, and will come down on Monday, after the festival concludes Sunday.
It is the first time this type of mural has been created for the festival. Black Swamp Arts Festival Artist Hospitality Chair, Alex Hutchings, said that there are multiple goals for the new mural art, including “to create an emotional connection between the visitors and art that specifically represents the Black Swamp Arts Festival.”
“The mural is a welcome opportunity to thank Dick Lambert and Heather Reid of H&R Block for supporting the festival for over 15 years through volunteer work and by offering visiting artists a welcoming centrally located space for the hospitality suite,” Hutchings said.
Artist Hospitality is a behind-the-scenes portion of the festival, accessible only to participating artists and assigned volunteers. The space provides artists an opportunity to get out of the elements, have a drink of water or a snack, and enjoy a break.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a three-day, free live music and arts festival committed to providing quality art and music experiences. Held in downtown Bowling Green, the first full weekend after Labor Day, there are three stages of music, two art shows, Youth Arts, Artists at Work and Chalk Walk.
Volunteers are still needed for shifts at this year’s festival. Information about volunteering at the festival can be found at www.blackswampfest.org/support.