A mural by Toledo-based artist Michael Osborne will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival.

Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both his murals and paintings. His previous works are viewable on his website at www.abstractoverspray.com.

0
0
0
0
0