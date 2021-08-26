Seven bands are playing front porches Saturday on Eberly Avenue as part of Porch Fest in Bowling Green.
The neighbors put together smaller versions of the event, advertising with word of mouth, in May 2020. With the various COVID-19 related restrictions, the neighbors brought brotherly love to music, in an outdoor and socially-distanced manner.
Eberly Avenue resident Brian Young was one of the organizers for the Dayton Porch Fest events, which were part of a growing movement nationwide, prior to the pandemic.
“Basically this emerged from our COVID porch shows last summer,” Young said. “I was also involved in the Dayton porch fests and we just got talking about the community building aspect of music, and this is a mini version of those shows.”
Young credited the neighborhood, as well as the bands themselves, for the success of the 2020 concert.
Bob Midden and Mary Dennis helped to organize those shows. They are members of the traditional Irish band Toraigh, which is based in Bowling Green.
“All three of us are lovers of music,” Midden said. “Those Dayton shows had several thousand people show up. We don’t expect that for our first multi-band effort, but we like that it’s in a neighborhood environment, where we live and we can get to know each other together communicating and overcoming the barriers that seem to exist between people.”
“It’s something that speaks to us as people and we enjoy listening to all different kinds of music,” Dennis said.
Saturday’s Porch Fest will feature the music, but will also have art, food and drinks.
Earlier this month, musician Grant Flick, with Hannah O’Brien, did a preview concert on the porch of Dennis’ house. More than 80 people showed up with their lawn chairs and enjoyed the music from the front yards and driveways.
The much bigger Porch Fest on Saturday will be staged on porches and in garages along Eberly.
The seven bands that will play are: Tree No Leaves, Toraigh, the GRÜBS, Joe Baker, Kam Frankart, Tito Villarreal and the Illegal Smiles.
There will be a variety of styles, with Toraigh’s traditional Irish, Tree No Leaves’ psych funk, the GRÜBS on ukuleles, and the blues.
The bands start at 2 p.m. in 45-minute sets, with the music finishing up around 6 p.m.
There is no charge for attending Porch Fest, but fans are invited to tip the musicians. The bands will also have music and other merchandise for sale.