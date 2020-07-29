The Black Swamp Players are used to drama.
But trying to pay off a new building during a pandemic is a little too much.
“We’ve spent the last few months partially in a tailspin, and partially trying to figure out how we’re going to reconfigure a capital campaign,” said Heath Diehl, president of the board of directors of the Black Swamp Players.
In September, the Players christened its new, permanent theater at 115 E. Oak St., after years of being nomads across the city, holding shows in churches, park buildings and the mall.
“We were rolling out a capital campaign. We were hoping it would be a little more traditional than what it’s got to be,” Diehl said.
“We were planning to do a silent portion, where we were going to meet with potential major donors in person. That was scheduled to happen in March. Then Covid hit,” he said.
For the new building, they owe $140,000, plus $5,000 for the lease that’s been pushed back due to the pandemic. It’s due by July 2021.
The Players got the building for $175,000 and have paid $35,000 toward it so far. That main payment came from some longtime supporters of the theater group, Diehl said.
The property owners gave them a three-month cushion due to coronavirus on lease payments.
In normal times, the Players board would have met with potential private donors, in person, then rolled out a public campaign for financial contributions.
“We’re just rolling it all out together. It’s going to be a wild and whacky 2020 capital campaign,” Diehl said.
There typically has been one consistent revenue stream, subscriptions and box office receipts.
“We’ll get donations from time to time, but it’s not a consistent revenue stream for us,” he said.
Their new theater space used to be a Baptist church and, since the 1970s, was a daycare called Plan, Do and Talk.
While the Players have been organized since July 21, 1968, they had not been able to set down roots until this building.
The Black Swamp Players have been housed since 2001 at First United Methodist Church on East Wooster Street. The Players’ productions have also been at the Veterans Building in City Park, the Pemberville Opera House and the Woodland Mall.
“We, of course, thought we would have our season in there,” said Deb Weiser, vice president, of the new space.
They have an architect who has some renovation ideas.
“We need to make it theater ready, but it’s daycare ready,” Weiser said.
Weiser said the Players are also pursing grants to help with the renovation.
They have a potential partner in the Horizon Youth Theatre. The spaces in the building, once renovated, may be rented for meetings or gatherings.
“We have done a budget and we see that once the building is paid off, our expenses are pretty low,” Weiser said.
The building is usable. Before the pandemic, they hosted “First Mondays” with live performances.
“We were going to forge ahead without a huge renovation for this season,” Weiser said. “We were going to do what we could do to have a show in here, five times.”
Diehl said the board has talked about having its first show in September, as scheduled, but they’re not sure because of coronavirus.
“For me, I would never ask an audience to do something I’m not comfortable doing. And I don’t know if I’d be comfortable sitting in an audience, next to somebody I don’t know,” he said. “We have to make some hard decisions as a board soon.”
Before regrouping recently and buying the new building, the Black Swamp Players was at a crossroads. In 2018, the group almost disbanded.
An infusion of new members kept the shows going.
The challenges are numerous, but Weiser and Diehl are in the group for the long haul.
“I get to serve with people who are equally passionate and are willing to do whatever it takes,” Diehl said.”They know what this next year’s going to be and it’s not going to be easy.”
They encouraged people to volunteer — it doesn’t have to be in the spotlight.
“Even if people don’t want to be on stage — they don’t want to act, they don’t want to direct, they don’t want to be involved in a show — we have so many committees that people can be a part of,” he said. “This is a really important institution for this community. The fact that an arts non-profit has been around for 52 years, I think it says something about the importance of the arts and about the theater arts in particular
“And to lose it — which is a distinct possibility if we cannot pay for this property — I think that would be such a shame.”
For more information, email president@blackswampplayers.org.
Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 601, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Their website is blackswampplayers.org.