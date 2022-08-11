Music-Planet Drum

This undated image shows members of Planet Drum, from left, Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, Mickey Hart and Sikiru Adepoju. Planet Drum is a musical collective of renowned drummers from different countries and musical backgrounds who are hoping to bring the world together in rhythm and dance. (Jay Blakesberg/Retro Photo Archive via AP)

 Jay Blakesberg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Grammy-winning group of the world's top percussionists has reunited after 15 years on a new record that aims to bring the world together in rhythm and dance.

Planet Drum's new record "In The Groove," out now, features drummers from very different backgrounds and musical cultures collaborating using technology to adapt their acoustic instruments into new sonic forms.

