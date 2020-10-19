PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg High School theater department will present “Lend Me A Tenor” on stage Nov. 5-8.
“Lend Me A Tenor” is a madcap, screwball comedy guaranteed to leave the audience teary-eyed with laughter.
Saunders, the manager of the Cleveland Opera, is primed to welcome world-famous tenor Tito Morelli to appear for one night only. Through a hilarious series of mishaps, Tito is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. Saunders and his assistant, Max, believe he’s dead. Saunders persuades Max to get into Tito’s costume and fool the audience into thinking he’s Tito. Meanwhile the tenor’s jealous wife, his female co-star, Max’s young girlfriend and the flirtatious head of the opera guild are on the scene fighting, sometimes literally, for the star’s attention.
Seating will be limited. Starting Sunday, tickets may be purchased online only at www.showtix4u.com. Tickets are general admission for $11 and will follow safe distancing guidelines. Masks will be required. Senior Stinger activity passes will not be honored for the live performances.
There will be four performances at the Perrysburg High School auditorium: evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5-7 and a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The show director is Rob Gentry and assistant director is Deb Drew.
This production marks a milestone for Gentry, as this fall play was the first performance when the current high school location opened in 2001 and is now his 100th show in 2020. He has directed and shared his love for the theatre with PHS for over 30 years.
As part of Gentry’s 100th celebration, an endowed fund for theater has been created with the Perrysburg Schools Foundation in partnership with the PHS Theatre Boosters. This fund will be used to enhance the theater budget moving forward.
“It is exciting that alumni, employees and families of current and former students have stepped up to support this effort,” said Jeff Abke ‘96, director of development, Perrysburg Schools. “It speaks volumes about the impact that Rob has had over the years with students and the community. It is fitting that part of his legacy will be that this fund, in his name, will continue to support students in perpetuity.”
“Lend Me A Tenor” was written by Ken Ludwig.
If the shows sell out, preorders of the show recording may be purchased for $15 through the ticket website. The video may be watched as many times as you like within the 48-hour rental period, which begins at the time you start watching during the run of the show Nov. 5-8.
Send a favorite cast or crew member a candy-gram by visiting the Perrysburg Theatre Boosters Facebook page for directions.