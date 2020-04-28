PERRYSBURG — The Music at the Market summer concert series has been cancelled as a result of public health concerns and performance limitations due to the necessity of social distancing.
The weekly summer concert series was slated to begin June 4 and run through Aug. 27. Music at the Market is presented by Mercy Health, the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, and coordinated by Main ART-ery.
The music series is a weekly summer time staple and runs in conjunction with the Perrysburg Farmers Market in historic downtown Perrysburg.
“We are sorry to disappoint our devoted audience with this cancellation but it’s important to take all precautions to protect our community and musicians from the spread of COVID-19,” said Sandy Latchem, executive director of the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are looking forward to opening the 2021 season on Thursday, June 3, 2021 with the talented musicians we were going to present this summer.”
For more information, contact Main ART-ery at info@mainart-ery.com.