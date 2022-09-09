TV-Emmys-Preview

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set for Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The roughly three-hour ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EDT and air live on NBC and, for free, on the streaming service Peacock.

 Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eager to root for viewer favorites "Yellowstone," "NCIS" or "Young Sheldon" during the Emmy Awards? Save your breath.

They and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in nominations for Monday's ceremony. Instead, the haul went to shows that are critical darlings or possess a higher degree of cool, "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game" among them.

