Paul McCartney writing 'It's a Wonderful Life' stage musical

Posted: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:30 pm

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney is writing his first stage musical, an adaptation of the classic movie "It's a Wonderful Life."

The ex-Beatle is collaborating with "Billy Elliot" playwright Lee Hall and West End producer Bill Kenwright.

