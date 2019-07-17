Paul McCartney writing 'It's a Wonderful Life' stage musical

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney is writing his first stage musical, an adaptation of the classic movie "It's a Wonderful Life."
The ex-Beatle is collaborating with "Billy Elliot" playwright Lee Hall and West End producer Bill Kenwright.
