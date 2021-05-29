PERRYSBURG — Weekly outdoor summer concerts kick off next week in the city.
Jake Pilewski will open the Wednesday at Woodland lunchtime concert season Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. The series runs every Wednesday through July in the Woodland Park Shelter area located on East Boundary Street near Ohio 795. Concert-goers are encouraged to pack a lunch and use one of the many picnic tables available.
Pilewski, a 2003 Perrysburg High School graduate, has gone on to be a singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, graphic artist, photographer and podcaster. Pilewski’s vocal range and musicality allow him to perform stylistic arrangements across all genres as well as original music.
Barile and May will perform at the June 9 at Woodlands lunch concert.
John Barile is a multi-instrumentalist, playing 22 instruments. Bobby May is known for his guitar skills, and is considered a legend in the Toledo music scene.
Music at the Market open its 15th season on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave. The summer long concert series will run every Thursday through Aug. 26. It runs in conjunction with the Perrysburg Farmer’s Market in downtown. This season will include jazz, rock, pop, bluegrass, swing, progressive, country and blues. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
The Academy Brass Quintet will start off the Music at the Market season, with their rousing renditions of popular pieces and signature wit. The quintet was formed in 1994 and during the past 27 years has performed over 100 concerts throughout the Toledo area.
Abbigale Rose and the Fellas will perform June 10.
The singer-songwriter leaves an impression on her audience with authentic interpretations of a range of styles. In the last five years she has earned recognition, awards and merits in both Toledo and Detroit.
She performs regularly with Bennie and the Jets and the Michigan Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Moose and Da Sharks.
The Fellas include Al Torp, from the band Moose and Da Sharks; Jeff Williams, who spent many years on the blues circuit touring Europe and Canada; Wes Linenkugel, a Toledo legend as a multi-instrumentalist; drummer Marc Gray who backed the internationally known Rock-a-Billy sensation, Jack Scott; and Pete Hill on bass.
The band will perform hits from Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Peggy Lee and Linda Ronstadt.
For more information visit www.mainart-ery.com.