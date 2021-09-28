GRAND RAPIDS — The last program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series in Grand Rapids will be presented on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The annual meeting of the Grand Rapids Historical Society, which sponsors the series, will precede the program at 3:45 p.m., and all society members are urged to attend.
Immediately following that meeting, the Otsego Show Choir and the Otsego High School Band will perform.
The Otsego choirs and bands consistently earn superior ratings at Ohio Music Educators’ Association competitions. The directors are Kelly Frailly and Rich Dubler. This program is one of the first performances of the show choir for the school year, and the band will perform highlights from their football halftime show.
The programs are held in the M.J. Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street. The concert is free; bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the old fire station.