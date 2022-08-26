Japan TikTok Salarymen

Daikyo Security Chief Executive Daisuke Sakurai, right, and General Manager Tomohiko Kojima hold the awards they have won recently for their Tik Tok videos in the hallway of their Tokyo headquarters office of Daikyo Security Co. in Tokyo Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. They’re your run-of-the-mill Japanese “salarymen,” but the chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation’s biggest TikTok stars, drawing 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes, and honored with awards as a trend-setter on the video-sharing app. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

 Yuri Kageyama

TOKYO (AP) — They're your run-of-the-mill "salarymen," as company workers in Japan are called — hard-working, friendly and, well, rather regular.

But the chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation's biggest TikTok stars, drawing 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes, and honored with awards as a trend-setter on the video-sharing app.

