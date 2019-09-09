One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A conservative television network is suing Rachel Maddow for calling it "paid Russian propaganda."
One America News seeks $10 million in a federal suit filed Monday in San Diego.
Posted: Monday, September 9, 2019 9:59 pm
