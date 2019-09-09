One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 9, 2019 9:59 pm

One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A conservative television network is suing Rachel Maddow for calling it "paid Russian propaganda."

One America News seeks $10 million in a federal suit filed Monday in San Diego.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Monday, September 9, 2019 9:59 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]