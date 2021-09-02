food vendors bsaf

File. Food vendors at the Black Swamp Arts Festival.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Food trucks are located next to the Main Stage behind the East side of the street to the South Main Street businesses.

J&K Sirloin Tips: Sirloin Tips, Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes

Cindy’s Concessions: Funnel Cakes, Elephant Ears, French Waffles

PoMo’s Ribs: Ribs, Rib tips, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Cobbler

Thai Thai: Chicken on a stick, Veggie Pad Thai Noodles, Veggie Lo Mein Veggie Spring Rolls

Eric’s Ice Cream: Floats, Milkshakes, Malts, Flurries, Scoops, Sundaes and Freezes

Rusty’s Road Trip: Perch, Walleye, Salmon, Shrimp, Crab Rolls, Fries, Chilled Cheese, Mac & Cheese

A&M Concessions: Fresh Lemonade, Hungarian Sausage, Grilled Chicken, Chicken Chunks, Hot Dogs, Ribbon Fries, Fries

Manny’s Munchies: Pretzel Calzones

Pisanello’s Pizza: Fresh Handmade Pizza

Quinn’s Concessions: Gyros, Hamburgers, Brats, Tenderloin, Fried Veggies, Onion Rings, Corn Dogs, Kid’s menu

Rosie’s Italian Grill: Hot Mama Bread, Stromboli, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lamb Chops, Meatball Sub

North food vendors by Youth Arts

Wurks-a-Poppin: Kettle Corn

The Cookie Jar: Homemade Cookies

Bruce’s Concessions: Roasted Nuts

Sno 2 Go: Shaved Ice

