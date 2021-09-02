Food trucks are located next to the Main Stage behind the East side of the street to the South Main Street businesses.
J&K Sirloin Tips: Sirloin Tips, Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes
Cindy’s Concessions: Funnel Cakes, Elephant Ears, French Waffles
PoMo’s Ribs: Ribs, Rib tips, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Cobbler
Thai Thai: Chicken on a stick, Veggie Pad Thai Noodles, Veggie Lo Mein Veggie Spring Rolls
Eric’s Ice Cream: Floats, Milkshakes, Malts, Flurries, Scoops, Sundaes and Freezes
Rusty’s Road Trip: Perch, Walleye, Salmon, Shrimp, Crab Rolls, Fries, Chilled Cheese, Mac & Cheese
A&M Concessions: Fresh Lemonade, Hungarian Sausage, Grilled Chicken, Chicken Chunks, Hot Dogs, Ribbon Fries, Fries
Manny’s Munchies: Pretzel Calzones
Pisanello’s Pizza: Fresh Handmade Pizza
Quinn’s Concessions: Gyros, Hamburgers, Brats, Tenderloin, Fried Veggies, Onion Rings, Corn Dogs, Kid’s menu
Rosie’s Italian Grill: Hot Mama Bread, Stromboli, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lamb Chops, Meatball Sub
North food vendors by Youth Arts
Wurks-a-Poppin: Kettle Corn
The Cookie Jar: Homemade Cookies
Bruce’s Concessions: Roasted Nuts
Sno 2 Go: Shaved Ice