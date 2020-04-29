This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Black Widow." The film was to kick off what promised to be a typically lucrative summer moviegoing season, which runs Memorial Day through Labor Day and generally accounts for nearly 40% of the yearly North American box office. The Walt Disney Co. overhauled its release schedule, moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies, including "Black Widow," which will now open Nov. 6.