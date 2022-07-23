Folk Festival-Bicycle Stage

Madi Diaz, right, performs at the Newport Folk Festival's bike stage, powered in part by festivalgoers on stationary bicycles, left, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

 Pat Eaton-Robb

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Newport Folk Festival, known for creating electrifying musical moments — the most famous being Bob Dylan's decision to plug in his guitar in 1965 — this weekend has a small outer stage that is being powered in part by festival-goers on stationary bicycles.

The Bike Stage is the brainchild of the band Illiterate Light, an environmentally conscious indie rock duo from Virginia, who has partnered with a company called Rock the Bike to create a pedal-powered sound system, which they have already been using at small club shows.

0
0
0
0
0