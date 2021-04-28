New worlds emerge from the graduating students of the Bowling Green State University Masters of Fine Arts thesis exhibit.
The graduating MFA student show features the works of eight artists in a range of disciplines.
The show continues for in-person viewing at the Dorothy Uber Bryan and Willard Wankelman Galleries on the BGSU campus through Friday and can be viewed online.
“I think as an artist you never stop making. If I’m painting, I’m learning how to cook. I worked as a photographer for 10 years, graduated in 2007 and came back to school in 2019. That entire time I was making something,” said Kathleen Pahl. “These are my larger pieces. … Ultimately I wanted there to be this idea of worlds within worlds. When you’re looking at the painting you’re seeing these happenings, with little worlds occurring.”
“I think it’s amazing. I’m super proud of my sister,” said Rhiannon Coppler, one of Pahl’s sisters. “She’s doing exactly what I always thought she would do with her life. It’s kind of what she’s always wanted to do. Ever since she was little, we would play ‘school’ and she would teach us how to draw. She likes any kind of art.”
Pahl’s exhibit of paintings is called “Conti/nuous Line.” She worked for years as a photographer but came to the MFA program as a painter who works in mixed media on traditional paper and canvas with vivid and bold colors, creating abstract worlds with a three-dimensional feel.
She graduated with her Bachelor of Fine Arts at BGSU in 2007.
“I am fascinated with lines as a mark-making tool, but also as an ancestral form, a form that conceptually connects people to space and time,” Pahl said in her introduction.
Eddy Kershaw, a friend of Pahl’s from Bowling Green, has several friends who have graduated from the program and is a fan of the annual exhibit and the many different forms of art that can be seen during the same show.
“I’ve been a friend of Kat for years and years and wanted to support her, but see the rest of the art, too,” Kershaw said. “This is really impressive, particularly the glass. My wife used to blow glass as an undergrad. Via her, I kind of have a perspective on just how complex this is and how much effort and skill it takes to produce this.”
Theo Brooks, a glass artist of Cypriot heritage who came to BGSU from London, England, also had work on display. His glass sculptures are an exploration of that heritage through derivative reinvention of Cypriot artifacts from 2,000 B.C. that were used in ritual and religious applications.
His sculptures are a variety of bull forms and other objects, like hanging plates. His color pallet in this exhibition was primarily an opaque flat black glass with translucent magenta glass.
“You need more hands,” Brooks said of creating the multi-part glass sculptures. “Glassblowing is a team activity. So the assistants know the traditions. It takes a team to do some of these more complicated pieces. It’s physical work-they have to be trained.”
Brooks apprenticed in glass work for more than 10 years before coming to Northwest Ohio, an area known internationally for glass art.
Another room featured the immersion exhibit of Rebekah Alviani, which included large scale photos on weathered plywood and linen.
“The work covers the themes of objecthood and object memory, focusing site specific to Yellow Dog Village, in Southwestern Pennsylvania,” Alviani said.
Yellow Dog is a community abandoned because of contaminated water sources. The residents became ill because of water source E-coli, resulting in a 48-hour eviction of the entire town. Alviani documented the modern ghost town’s buildings and abandoned objects.
“Because of how quickly the eviction came through, people left and some of them left a significant amount of their personal belongings and that’s was drew me to the space,” Alviani said.
She then spent six months photographing and creating the exhibit.
Also showing are artists Joshua Alahira, Jeffrey Eden, Michael Andrew Hall, Chauncey Hay and Anna Yates.
The exhibition is free and also shown on the gallery website at www.bgsu.edu/gallery.