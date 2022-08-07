The Stream

This combination of photos shows promotional art for "Darby and Joan," a series premiering Aug. 8 on Acorn, left, "Day Shift," a film premiering Aug. 12 on Netflix, center, and “Five Days at Memorial," a limited series premiering Aug. 12 on Apple TV+. (Acorn TV/Netflix/Apple TV+ via AP)

 HONS

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

0
0
0
0
0