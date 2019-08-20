New 'Matrix' film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of "The Matrix."
Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth "Matrix" is in the works.
Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 8:46 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of "The Matrix."
Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth "Matrix" is in the works.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]