FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo for NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen in New York. NBCUniversal says its video-streaming service Peacock will launch nationally in July, as planned, even though just a handful of its original series will be ready. The service was meant to have a mix of originals, classic shows and movies, and current NBC programming.