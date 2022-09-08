NBC Stark Football

NFL Network reporter Melissa Stark is shown before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Twenty years after leaving the "Monday Night Football" to start a family, Melissa Stark is back as a sideline reporter. Stark will be on the sidelines for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" package and Thursday night's regular-season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

 Chris O'Meara

The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school.

As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

