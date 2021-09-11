A fauvist style impressionist painter who creates conversations in acrylic and oil, has won the Best of Show award for the 2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival.
Hailing from Nigeria, Said Oladejo-Lawal has been exhibiting his work since he started college in 1988, but this is the first time he has had a BSAF booth.
“My paintings are quite bright. I get described as an impressionist. That is where the fauvist, they use colors raw. Yellow is yellow and red is red. Yellow is the brightest and blue is the darkest,” Oladejo-Lawal said. “But, I tint and shade my colors, they do not use white and black.”
The fauvism movement in painting is most commonly associated with Henri Matisse.
Oladejo-Lawal does some landscapes, and also portraits.
“I don’t play the cello, or any other instrument, but I love to have people see the colors and the strokes and have people hear the music through the canvas. Most of the time we hear music by making our ears work, but how about looking at a canvas and feeling the cello player as she sways and move the finger on the string?”
He works to create a depth of feeling that is more than two-dimensional and also communicates time and a story built on feeling.
“What is going on there? Rather than just a picture on the wall,” Oladejo-Lawal said.
He frequently paints portraits of celebrities. There is a large one of David Bowie — an older Bowie, with short ‘80s hair, but hinting at his younger self with a ghostly image of the famous lightning bolt painted across his face. The layers make a feeling of movement through time, but in a positive fashion.
He has created another work, with a similar feel to Bowie piece, of a young woman swaying to the music she plays on a cello.
“You will notice a lot of strings, cello, double bass, from at a recital, or show,” Oladejo-Lawal said of portraits of non-celebrities.
After a concert he sometimes asks his wife to model and sway, mimicking the motion of the musician.
He came to the United States with his family, from Nigeria, in 2009. He brought his life philosophy of life with him and he tries to let that flow through his art.
“Came to the States, it took a while, it was a transition, but it is a fun adventure, because of the changing environment,” Oladejo-Lawal said. “I turned 50 years, yesterday, and things get tougher when you make it tougher on yourself, by making it tough.
“Things are serious, but you have to make light of them, so you make all of life small adventures, otherwise the shock of hardship just makes you stand in one spot, and nothing moves. It’s just there.” Oladejo-Lawal said. “I love going to museums and the conversations is deep, between me and the painting. I am talking with the canvas.”
Contest Winners for Black Swamp Arts Festival 2021
Best of Show, Painting, Said Oladejo-Lawal
Best 2-D, Mixed Media, Nicholas Ringelstetter
Best 3-D, Ceramics, Sumiko Takada
2nd Place, Printmaking, Derrick Riley
3rd Place, Photography, Joe Dagostino
Honorable Mention, Painting, Andrea Pereira de Almeida
Honorable Mention, Photography, Jeneen Hobby
Honorable Mention, Painting, Robert Bridges