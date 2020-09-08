PERRYSBURG – When the Town Center at Levis Commons launched a new micro concert series for the lunch crowd back in June, hopes were high that the community would come to the open-air center and support the local musicians.
Not only has Music at the Fountain been well-received, it’s become a weekly staple for music lovers and has a groupie following too.
Celebrating the great outdoors at Levis Commons and featuring local musicians in this free concert series, the town center is announcing an extension of the Music at the Fountain schedule.
From 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. through Oct. 14, guests can enjoy music al fresco in Fountain Plaza.
Several guests have made Music at the Fountain a weekly gathering, meeting friends outdoors, catching up over lunch, singing and dancing.
“Such joy and happiness, along with fantastic local music keeps us moving forward on the Music at the Fountains series,”said Marketing Director Christine Best. “It’s been wonderful to see so many people following best practices for distancing while enjoying each other’s company.”
The musician lineup can be found at shopleviscommons.com/events. Here is September’s acts:
Wednesday: John Roth
Sept. 16: Shane Piasecki
Sept. 23: Frank May and Ben DeLong
Sept. 30: Swingmania!
If weather dictates a cancellation, it will be posted by 10:45 a.m. that morning. Guests can also participate in giveaways and sing-a-longs.