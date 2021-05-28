PERRYSBURG – The Town Center at Levis Commons Music at the Fountain lunch concert series returns on Wednesday and runs through Oct. 6 in Fountain Plaza.
“Music at the Fountain in 2020 was a refreshing addition to our events schedule,” said Marketing Director Christine Best. “Our community embraced the outdoors; from a new moms’ play group to an older couple who every week came to Fountain Plaza with their lunch and danced along to some great music. We encourage guests to grab a To-Go lunch at one of our eateries, grab a bench or bring their own chairs, and enjoy the free music and weekly giveaways.”
The concerts feature live, local musicians from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Ben DeLong, Distant Cousinz, Ezra Miller, Abbigale Rose and Swingmania are some of the scheduled acts.