TOLEDO - Toledo Museum of Art is set to host Out of the Dark: A Historic Journey, a digital exhibition in recognition of Juneteenth, an observance acknowledging the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Juneteenth (a combination of the words June and nineteenth) is a federal holiday.
TMA invited eight members of the Toledo Black Artist Coalition to curate an online exhibition featuring influential works from the Museum’s collection, including sculptor Elizabeth Catlett (1915-2012) and photographer Gordon Parks (1912-2006), among others. TBAC guest curators are noted local artists James Dickerson, Dustin Hostetler, Audrey Johnson, Imani Lateef, Yusuf Lateef, Lydia Myrick, Simone Spruce and Paul Verdell. The online exhibition launched on TMA’s website on Saturday.
“The Toledo Museum of Art is committed to using its platform to broaden the narrative of art history, and Out of the Dark: A Historic Journey achieves this end in powerful and thought-provoking ways,” said Adam Levine, TMA Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director and CEO. “We are grateful to have had this opportunity to collaborate with the Toledo Black Artist Coalition and are excited to continue centering historically marginalized voices in our work.”
While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, the U.S. Congress did not pass the 13th Amendment of the Constitution that legally ended slavery until Jan. 31, 1865. It was not until June 19, 1865, that enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, would learn of their freedom. Celebrations date back to 1866 observing this significant milestone in U.S. history.
TMA and TBAC seek to bring more awareness through this partnership. Founded in the summer of 2020, TBAC’s mission is focused on creating avenues of artistic agency through advocacy, education and activism. “As artists of color and allies, we are investing in our collective value. Our hope is that our work will benefit future generations,” said Yusuf Lateef, a TBAC spokesperson.
Lateef added that the Coalition is a new wave formed within the context of the current national and international movement to heal a nation traumatized by the effects of white supremacy. He said their goal is “to create pathways for artists of color and work with Toledo cultural institutions to collectively combat racial inequality.”
For those without digital devices to access Out of the Dark: A Historic Journey, contact TMA via phone at 419-255-8000 for alternative viewing options.