TOLEDO — The Toledo Museum of Art welcomes the community to visit its galleries as a place for respite and reflection on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy.
General admission to the museum is always free, but thanks to support from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, parking on Monday will be free as will admission to two exhibitions: Radical Tradition: American Quilts and Social Change and PICTURE ID: Contemporary African American Works on Paper.
Radical Tradition brings historical and contemporary works together in critical dialogue to consider how quilts have been used to voice opinions, raise awareness and enact social reform in the U.S. from the mid-nineteenth century to the present. PICTURE ID, which catalogs artists’ responses to the cultural debates prevalent during the 1980s and 1990s, was originally scheduled to close Sunday and will be extended an additional day as part of the holiday observation.
The museum is also providing free art kits for guests to create a community art project from home. Participants are encouraged to complete the project at home, then share their work on social media with the hashtag #PeaceOfArt.
The Museum is located at 2445 Monroe St. Monday hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m.