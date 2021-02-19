FILE - IN this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Walt Disney World in Florida, Mickey and Minnie are getting flashier threads and iconic structures such as Cinderella's Castle and the Tower of Terror are getting new lighting. Disney officials on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, unveiled the first details on how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.