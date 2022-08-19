Michelle Monaghan Portrait Session

Actor Michelle Monaghan poses for a portrait to promote the Netflix limited series "Echoes," Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

You could say Michelle Monaghan's co-star in her new Netflix series " Echoes," required her to do twice the work. Monaghan stars as twins, Gina and Leni, in the seven-episode thriller drama.

"It's a lot. It's very, very much a lot," the actor said, laughing, in a recent interview. "It was an intense project, as you can imagine. You know, it's like pulling double duty, truly, but it's also the very reason I wanted to do it, because it was a challenge that I hadn't obviously explored before."

