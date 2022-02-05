NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, on Dec. 15, 2019. Michaels has a lot to look forward to as he prepares to call next Sunday's Super Bowl. This year's game will be in his hometown of Los Angeles and it will be his 11th Super Bowl, tying him with the late Pat Summerall for the most by a television commentator. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)