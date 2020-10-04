FINDLAY — The historic Jones Mansion’s Haunted History Tour will take visitors through the mansions first, second, and third floors, where they will be introduced to several “ghosts” who all have a story to tell.
Guests will have the rare opportunity to hear accounts of past epidemics, the story behind Victorian postmortem photography, the secrets behind mortuary art, and come face to face with one of Findlay’s most ill-famed criminals, Baltimore Billy.
Due to the popularity of the Haunted History Tour, this event will be held on Oct. 24 and 31, from 6-9 p.m. both nights. A limited number of tickets are available.
This event follows timed tours. If the event is not sold out, tickets will be available at the door for $15 each, though times for touring will vary. Tickets for the tour are required, $10 a person, and can only be purchased by calling 419-722-7037.
Because of coronavirus, groups will be limited this year, masks will be required, surfaces will be sanitized after each group, and social distancing will be in effect.
This event is hosted by the 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St. All of the profit from this event will go toward the upkeep and renovation of the 153-year-old structure. The Jones Mansion is one of the last genuine Victorian mansions in the region that is still in existence.