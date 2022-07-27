TV Jeopardy New Hosts

 In this combination of images shows Ken Jennings, left, as he appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020, and actress Mayim Bialik as she appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, it was announced that “Jeopardy!” closed and signed deals with Bialik and Jennings to be co-hosts of the popular game show moving forward. (AP Photos, File)

 STF

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jeopardy!" is giving itself two answers to the question of who gets to host the quiz show — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Bialik and Jennings have been serving as rotating hosts since Mike Richards exited the show amid controversy after a short tenure as the late Alex Trebek's replacement.

