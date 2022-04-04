TOLEDO – Detroit-based interdisciplinary artist Tiff Massey has been selected as the 51st Guest Artist Pavilion Project Artist in Residence at the Toledo Museum of Art.
Since its opening in 2006, TMA’s Glass Pavilion has uniquely combined its role as the home of one of the world’s great glass collections with its place as a working glass studio. GAPP invites the most influential and up-and-coming glass artists in the world to create new work in glass and share their processes with the public.
Massey will be in residence from Wednesday through April 15 and present a free artist’s talk on April 15 at 7 p.m. in the Glass Pavilion. Pre-registration is not required.
“Tiff Massey has emerged as one of the most creative and experimental artists working in glass and metal today. Our community is very excited about her upcoming talk and GAPP residency at the Glass Pavilion,” said Alan Iwamura, glass studio manager at the Toledo Museum of Art.
Massey, who was awarded a 2021 United States Fellowship in Craft, said, “I’m all about flourishing. I’m really trying to see how big I can make this practice, how many people I can help along the way and how I can impact my community. I have grand, expensive ideas, let’s just say.”
She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in metalsmithing from Cranbrook Academy of Art and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Eastern Michigan University.
Massey’s work has been widely exhibited in national and international galleries and museums. She has received numerous awards for her work, including a 2015 Kresge Arts in Detroit Fellowship and two John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Knight Arts Challenge grants. In 2019, she received the Art Jewelry Forum Susan Beech Mid-Career Artist Grant. Massey has participated in Ideas City, the New Museum’s international residency program, with residencies in Detroit, Athens, Greece and Arles, France. She has also participated in residencies with the Volterra-Detroit Foundation in Volterra, Italy and Red Bull Arts in Detroit.