This Friday, May 1, 2020 photo shows a lion statue with a mask placed on it at the Art Institute of Chicago A face mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen Thursday, April 30, less than 24 hours after the symbolic masks were applied. By Friday afternoon, the mask had been replaced and both lion statues were once again sporting the protective gear.(Sam Kelly/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)