2022 Comic Con - Marvel Studios Panel

Lupita Nyong'o attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

 Richard Shotwell

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for " Black Panther: Wakanda Forever " — set to "No Woman No Cry" — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.

It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

