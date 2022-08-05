All Hands on Deck!

File. Beth Conley as Daisy Maxwell, and Pemberville native Jody Madaras, as Ted Crosley, perform a tap dance number during a performance of 'All Hands on Deck!' at the Pemberville Free Fair. 

 Photo by Enoch Wu/Sentinel-Tribune

BRANSON, Mo. — The show must go on.

Jody Madaras’ “All Hands on Deck!” show has been temporarily suspended due to a two-alarm fire at the Dutton Family Theater in Branson.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags