BRANSON, Mo. — The show must go on.
Jody Madaras’ “All Hands on Deck!” show has been temporarily suspended due to a two-alarm fire at the Dutton Family Theater in Branson.
The Pemberville native and Broadway performer said that a fire broke out July 13 around 7 p.m. in the front lobby area of the famous Branson theater.
Madaras has called his theater home for the past five years.
Firefighters from Branson and Western Taney County Fire District contained the fire, but heavy damage occurred, and the entire theater building suffered extensive smoke damage.
“We had a wonderful morning performance on Wednesday, and by 9 p.m., my co-star Valerie Hill and I, along with members of the Dutton family, watched helplessly as smoke poured through the venue,” Madaras said. “Our sets, costumes and musical instruments were damaged, but we’re glad no one was injured. The firefighters did a terrific job.”
Madaras added, “There’s an old saying in the theater … the show must go on.”
“This is our fifth season in Branson, and we are not going to let a fire dim our lights,” said Hill, associate producer and co-star of the show. “When we moved to Branson in 2016, we fell in love with the community, Americans of all ages just love our show — and we love sharing our musical message of patriotism with folks who come to Branson to be entertained.”
The show will return to the Branson lineup as Madaras’ popular 1940s Big Band production will reopen on Sept. 6 with 10 a.m. performances through Dec. 8 at the Copeland Theater at the Meadows.
Celebrating Swing, Big Bands and the Music of the 1940s, the “All Hands on Deck!” Show is an homage to the days of Bob Hope, and a high-energy, award-winning authentic American 1942 Roadshow & Radio Broadcast reproduction featuring Branson’s largest live orchestra, Broadway-style tap dancing, and 42 of the greatest American songs ever written.
Tickets are on sale now at AllHandsOnDeckShow.com or by phone at 888-USA-1942.