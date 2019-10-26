Lyle Lovett inducted into Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lyle Lovett has been inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.
The Grammy-winning musician was honored Thursday night at a ceremony in the Texas capital.
Posted: Saturday, October 26, 2019 5:49 pm
