The Pemberville Fair will have one of their own perform at the fair this year.
Musician and Pemberville native Brent Lowry will take the stage Wednesday.
Lowry said he first started singing with his grandfather at church. His grandfather was in the choir in Pemberville.
Lowry didn’t go into music professionally until he was 25. He said he worked some odd jobs, worked with horses and went to college for a while.
With his family’s support, Lowry made the choice to pursue music as a career and has not looked back since.
Lowry said the beginning of his career was hard. He did find enjoyment in navigating through the early challenges of getting his name out there.
“It was very hard to get my name out there first. But, it was also very fun. The bands I started were new at it too,” he said.
Since then, Lowry has released two EPs in 2016 and 2017. He also released two singles in 2018.
Lowry has toured around the country for a few years. Right before the pandemic in February 2020, Lowry played on the Truckers Gone Wild cruise.
He has opened for artists like Toby Keith, LOCASH, Rodney Adkins and Parmalee.
All of his touring came to a halt when the pandemic hit.
Lowry said for the first time in 10 years, he had no shows to play. The pandemic would be the longest he has gone without playing music live to an audience.
“I didn’t know what to do with myself. I have played music for almost a decade without taking a break,” he said.
With no shows, Lowry still worked on his music. He said he wrote some music and recorded some as well. He also said he went back to working with horses.
About a year ago, during the lockdown, Lowry was approached by Jason Mullins who asked him to perform on his Rowdy live streams every Tuesday on Facebook.
Mullins was putting together artists from Kentucky, Texas and Ohio to perform on this Facebook page.
Lowry said he has not missed a Tuesday live stream since he started last year.
The live streams have been a benefit for Lowry. He said it was an adjustment to get used to performing in front of a camera and not seeing the audience. The chat room during the live stream has helped Lowry connect with fans and has helped fans connect with each other.
“There’s people who come on every week that never met each other from all parts of the country who talk to each other like they know each other,” Lowry said.
Lowry also said the live streams have helped him improve his solo show. He has a chance to see which songs people like while performing by himself each week.
Now with more events and restaurants returning, Lowry is back to performing live.
“It is amazing and I’m excited. I went from doing absolutely no shows to playing up to five shows a week,” Lowry said.
Lowry also said he is only performing live locally right now.
He is used to traveling around and performing with a band. Right now, Lowry is starting to enjoy playing solo around his hometown.
“It’s cool that I have gone into this whole new thing, but I am building a new band to get back to the way I used to be. I really enjoy acoustic shows, solo shows and duo shows a lot more now,” he said.
So far this summer, Lowry has performed at multiple places and fairs. He performed at the Ottawa Fair and the Wood County Fair.
Lowry said he grew up going to county fairs. He enjoys being able to go back to his roots and perform for his “fellow peers.”
“It is more down to Earth. I love the people that go to the county fair. There’s a lot of farmers and people that are like me are there.”