Every year it seems the same rotating cast of Valentine’s Day movies show up, with a few new players supplanting the past generation.
We’re finally transitioning out of the “Love Actually” era, and for how many years did we live through the endless regurgitations of “Annie Hall” or “Pretty Woman”? (We’re not passing judgment on either of those … we could, but we won’t.)
Break the cycle with some under-appreciated gems, presented in contrast to their more popular modern-day pairings.
Take One
Fans of Jon Chu’s landmark romantic spectacle “Crazy Rich Asians” may find something still missing from its core: A heart.
The importance of a box office smash with an all-Asian cast cannot be diminished, but (as the title correctly implies) its relentlessly wealthy protagonists feel far from most of our lives. For a more relatable story, set entirely in a blooming Japan, Yasujirō Ozu’s “Late Spring” (1949) is unmatched. The film features a luminous Setsuko Hara as a 27-year-old caretaker to her aging father, who, along with many others in her life, are trying to marry her off for her own sake. But Hara is adamant, she does not want to leave her father and their life together. This is an early (and censored) example of female empowerment in Allied-occupied Japanese cinema that pits traditional mores and modernity in heartrending confrontations. Ozu’s masterful and austere style lets the characters speak for themselves and Senji Itô’s warmhearted music aids the story as well.
Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield combined in a surprising sleeper hit for Stella Meghie’s “The Photograph,” which only grew in popularity while streaming during lockdowns. Though a love story told by a Black woman is becoming more commonplace, Kathleen Collins’ “Losing Ground” may actually be the first. Made in 1982 and essentially unreleased for three decades, Collins’ film is an exceptional portrait of a relationship undergoing an evolution, and a major awakening of consciousness. A delicately composed Seret Scott and a fabulously loose Bill Gunn (of “Ganja and Hess” fame) play the leads; their chemistry sets the screen aflame. Both of the above are available on the Criterion Channel.
Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” may have the final word on the pain (and silver lining) of divorce in the present-day, but his cynical approach leaves much to be desired. A better, and more enjoyable, forebearer may be Paul Mazursky’s “An Unmarried Woman,” featuring a whip-sharp performance by the stunning Jill Clayburgh. Whereas Baumbach’s performers are locked into an inevitable conclusion, Clayburgh manages to pry her character free from any expectations. Watching her navigate New York City while newly single is chock full of heartbreak, laughs and surprises. Available on DVD and Blu-Ray, returning to streaming soon.
Take Two
Forbidden love is a recurring theme in countless recent movies found on Netflix and other streaming services. Yet, director Zhang Timou’s 1990 romantic tragedy “Ju Duo ” has stayed with me for over 30 years. The story, set in early 20th century China, centers around a beautiful young girl, played by Gong Li in the title role, sold into marriage to an elderly silk dyer who runs his shop with his adopted nephew, Yang. The old man abuses his wife on a nightly basis, leading Ju Dou into a forbidden relationship with the much younger Yang. Complications develop as an unwanted pregnancy, and societal mores close in on the secretive couple.
The film was shot on old three-strip technicolor stock used by M-G-M in their 1950s musicals and the silk dye shop’s colors explode off the screen. This was the first Chinese movie nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award, yet was banned in China for over two years. Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube.
If you’re looking for a romantic comedy you don’t have to be wooed by Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock or Ryan Reynolds. Take a look at the granddaddy of all rom-coms, Frank Capra’s 1934 classic: “It Happened One Night.” Winner of the top five Academy Awards for Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay – a feat that’s been repeated only twice in 93 years (1975’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs”).
A cynical unemployed reporter, Clark Gable, agrees to help a runaway heiress, Claudette Colbert, reunite with her fiance, who just may be in it for her millions. On the road, from depression-era Florida to New York City, the two travelers bond over their misadventures. The movie has elements of screwball comedy and holds up splendidly after 88 years. (Available on Amazon Prime and YouTube)
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)