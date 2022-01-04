“The Cameraman,” featuring Lynne Long at the keyboard, will be performed at the Pemberville Opera House on Saturday as part of he Pemberville Freedom Area Historical Society’s Live In The House Concert Series.
The Buster Keaton Silent Movie Night is about a clumsy man hopelessly in love with a woman who works at MGM studios. He becomes a motion picture cameraman to be close to the object of his desire.
Tickets $are 12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848.
What a delightfully wacky world Buster Keaton inhabited. This one, his first MGM feature, the beginning of the end one might safely say, is about a hapless would-be newsreel photographer trying to get a foothold within MGM, mostly in order to win the sweet girl in the front office. This is Keaton, the great stoneface. A Deity. Because other footage is simply brilliant. The pathetic pictures of Buster sitting in his little room from the crack of dawn in all his Sunday best, waiting for the girl to maybe ring. When it does ring he has to rush four stories down to get it! Or the scene where he has to share his dressing room with another gent and their clothes and limbs get tangled up with each other. Or, most spectacularly, the scenes from the gangwar in Chinatown, dynamic, violent, imaginative. See it, love it!
The Opera House is supported in part by the Ohio Arts Council.
Long once again graces the opera house with dynamic, interpretation of this silent movie. Her musical selections and sense of humor combined with Keaton’s will make this a night/movie to remember.
Long, a cum laude graduate of Bowling Green State University in piano performance, has maintained a private piano studio in her home for over forty years. She has been a member of OMTA for many years and holds a Permanent Professional Certificate. Long performs and accompanies on a regular basis at a variety of functions in the Northwest Ohio area and accompanies silent movies in four different venues. She has recorded two CDs of sacred music. She serves as president of the Grand Rapids Arts Council and coordinates the Rhythm on the River music series for the Historical Society of Grand Rapids.