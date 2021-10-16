BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center.
Social distancing and face coverings will be enforced.
Preview ‘Nutcraker’ at senior center
Julie’s Dance Studio will hold a free performance for the community at the Wood County Committee on Aging, 140 S. Grove St., on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
The group will be performing the first half of their show “The Nutcracker: All Jazzed Up.” This rendition is based on the traditional ballet with a twist, including tap and jazz dancing.
Ham loaf dinner benefits church
HASKINS — A ham loaf dinner is set for Nov. 6 from 4-6 p.m. at Haskins Community Church, 209 W. Main St.
The drive-thru only menu includes ham loaf with special sauce, salad, baked potato, green beans, roll and dessert.
The cost is $10 per meal. Pre-order by Oct. 25 by calling Nancy Perry at 419-474-7496 or 419-823-1972, or email hccoffice@frontier.com.
WCCOA to recognize veterans
The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will honor Wood County veterans 50 years of age and older with a special delivery to their homes. The first 75 veterans registered will receive a velvet poppy pin, yard sign and a slice of pie delivered on Nov. 8 between 3 and 5 p.m.
To register, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. Registration will be accepted until Oct. 29 or until registration is full.
Trunk or Treat at Thayer dealerships
Trunk or Treat at the Thayer Family Dealerships will be held Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. All of the dealerships will be passing out candy, and will have a variety of fun activities to enjoy. Trunk-or-treat vehicles at each location will have different themes. Costumes are encouraged.
Thayer Toyota: Spooky crafts and games
Thayer Chevy: Make your own slime and costume contest
Thayer Honda: Cookie decorating and balloon animals
Thayer CDJR: Face painting and coloring contest
Thayer Ford: Hot dogs, photo booth, games
Thayer Nissan: Magician and Hocus Pocus showing
Apply for Salvation Army holiday help
The Salvation Army is accepting Thanksgiving and Christmas applications through Nov. 18.
Apply Monday through Thursday from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at 1045 N. Main St., No. 8.
Applicants must have photo identification for all adults in the household, proof of age for all children in the household and proof of address in the last 30 days.
Limited holiday food baskets are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Forecast
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62 and a low around 43.
Extended: Sunny Monday, with a high near 67 and a low around 45. Sunny again Tuesday, with a high near 70 and a low around 49. On Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 70.