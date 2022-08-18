MTV Video Music Awards

This combination of photos show LL Cool J hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022, left, Nicki Minaj at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 6, 2019, center, and Jack Harlow at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 12, 2021. The rappers will host the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. (AP Photo)

 STF

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Awards later this month will have not one host but three, with rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow all set to anchor the ceremony.

They'll introduce and present the famous Moonmen trophies alongside performers including Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin, Kane Brown, Marshmello with Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

